The Public Charge Rule
In August of 2019, President Trump broadened his assault on the nation’s immigration system by issuing a new outrageous rule called, “The Public Charge Rule.” The new rule was developed by white nationalist, Stephen Miller, who is the president’s person responsible for immigration policy. The new regulation is aimed at a great many immigrants who enter the country legally every year and then apply to become permanent residents. The rule is based on an aggressive wealth test to determine whether these immigrants have the means to support themselves without any government help. The rule that started in October was challenged and in the same month a federal judge declared it “repugnant to the American Dream.”
Trump asked the 2nd Court of Appeals to lift the injunction but was rebuffed. The President took it to the Supreme Court that recently ruled by 5-4 to lift the injunction. Like so many Americans, my immigrant ancestors came to this country with not much more than “the shirt on their back.” Their descendants have almost universally become successful law abiding tax paying citizens. Poor immigrants who currently have legal status and get some government benefits will drop them for fear of being deported. This could literally kill people by making them afraid to seek life-saving medical care.
The 1903 plaque on the Statue of Liberty invites “your tired your poor, your huddled masses.” If this rule that invites only wealthier immigrants was in effect back then an incredible number of Americans would not be Americans! Immigration rights attorneys are challenging this rule said Ghita Schwarz, Senior Staff Attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights. Our forefathers would not like this ruling.
Under this president many people around the world no longer admire America. We the people can change their attitude!
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
Conservative media as gospel
Re: Sobiech letter
Mr. Sobiech confuses the effect liberal and conservative media have on "some folks." He questions why folks accept conservative media as "gospel". Well, in the first place, there is no such "conservative" media anymore. Not even Fox, where they have boundless radical left commentators trying to twist the truth as "gospel." The reason folks don't accept the liberal media is because they won't report the truth — only Schiff and Nadler's distortions and lies about President Trump.
And the leftists have all the news media reporting it and twisting it more. Media like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NPR will not report the true "facts." He mentions "outright propaganda." Well, there it is. And adding internet outlets like Huffington Post and Politico, they have the propaganda well covered. None of them will give President Trump credit for all the good he is doing for America, and he is doing it for free.
He even spent his own money when he campaigned for office. Do you hear about all the good things Trump is doing from any of the leftist news media? No. He mentions finding "facts" from multiple news sources. Apparently he means from the ones listed above, who don't broadcast "facts."
He complained that conservatives think liberals are "persecuting" the president. That's a perfect description of what they are actually doing. He said let the "facts" play out and bring evidence forward so we can all make a non-partisan (ha) decision. Democrats had their chance to bring "facts" forward in their sneaky, behind closed door meetings and delirious televised hearings where all their own witnesses played a guessing game and didn't know anything. Obama actually broke many laws. Why wasn't he impeached?
Remember, Democrats want to cancel your vote now and in the next election.
Jerry Bartholome
Montrose
Liberals today
Liberals today lie in wait for any Trump action, and, with no regard for facts, race to see who can come up with the most outrageous commentary. I see this more and more in the Daily Press "Guest Column." This week's lies of the week go to Katie Farnan (Jan. 17), who is angry that Cory Gardner supports Trump in the cleaning up of the mess left by Obama's Iran failures, and doesn't support the Democrats' baseless impeachment farce.
Farnan's Iran comments are of her own invention and have no relation to reality. Obama lied to get the Iran deal done, bribed the Mullahs with $1.8 billion cash, stopped an investigation into drug running, released $150 billion in frozen funds, and dropped sanctions freeing up $100's of billions more. Blind appeasement, insuring that Iran continued its acts of war throughout the Middle East. By killing the terrorist Soleimani, Trump made clear that the blank check for aggression Obama gave Tehran is now canceled. The Iranian people loathe their rulers and want relief from their oppression. Obama financed the Mullah oppressors. Trump supports the Iranian people.
Farnan has the audacity to suggest the Senate impeachment trial will not be open and fair? She really believes we are dumb as a rock. Pelosi's rush to impeachment ignored any semblance of fairness or precedence in the House. Most Americans realize Democrats know they have no grounds for impeachment. Their candidates are a bust, and their policies (high taxes, total government control) scare the heck out of Middle America.
While I appreciate the Daily Press' fairness in these "Your View" letters, clearly the rest of the opinion page is anything but balanced. Balanced reporting would entail giving equal space to conservative opinions rather than only reprinting the Colorado Sun's liberal propaganda.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
