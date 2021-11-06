We live in a wonderful community. We are living through a time of great turmoil so finding things to be grateful for are often over looked. Recently I took on a plumbing project with the help of the local hardware store. This project required many trips to the store. The help I received was invaluable, patient and kind. The nearby grocery store greeted customers in a warm familiar fashion paying extra attention to the elderly. I believe our small town community values of caring for one another are still present and the service I had reflected this. We are growing in size but let us as a community keep our values.
Tammy Blennis
Montrose
Get vaccinated for the community
A huge shoutout, and thank you, to the Montrose Daily Press and staff for your continuing front page coverage of the pathetic and absurd response from the Montrose general populace regarding their cognizance of this continuing and escalating deadly virus. The rates of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are now at record levels, and show no sign of slowing down. The rates of vaccinations here on the Western Slope are abysmal. Unfortunately, it’s a sorry reflection of the lack of consideration and respect shown towards your family, and your fellow community members, who are at risk from this contagious virus.
Wake up! It’s not exclusively about you, but about those of us who you may infect.
Fine, you got a death wish. Try and not kill some of the rest of us along with you.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone