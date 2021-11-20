Say thank you — and think of others during COVID
As a child, I was taught to do my part, to be responsible: take the garbage out, feed the dog, clean my room, do my homework. I was taught to say please and thank you, excuse me, I’m sorry.
These simple lessons helped me become a responsible adult contributing to my community: as a public educator, community organizer, offering leadership at my church, volunteering at nature reserves and mentoring young people.
I show up for my family, keep the weeds pulled in my yard and put my shopping cart away. Doing my part creates a place for me, allows me to belong.
Early in the morning, Nov. 8, I ended up at the Montrose Regional Hospital emergency room with COVID.
The nurses and doctors were kind, attentive and their sole purpose was to help me feel better. They ran tests and treated me accordingly. They listened and took time to answer my questions. Clearly, they have each learned some of the same childhood lessons.
I made a point to thank each nurse and each doctor for taking care of me, and for taking care of all those in COVID distress across the past 20 months. I am just one of so many. Each and every one of them stopped, looked at me, seemed to take a breath and said, “Thank you for saying that. We don’t hear it very often.”
How can that be? Instead, sometimes, after doing their work to help someone breathe easier, they have been harassed, even yelled at because public health has been politicized. It’s a shame.
Still, they have continued to show up, putting themselves and their families at risk, in order to do the work they have chosen out of a simple heartfelt desire to help others. That’s what they told me.
My plea, my prayer is that, as a community, we might recommit to treating each other as we would like to be treated. Be like the ER nurses and doctors. Be responsible, be kind. Take care of yourself and take care of others. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. Say please. Say thank you.
Carol Keeney
Montrose
Don’t drink the Kool-Aid
Let’s all make sure we don’t drink the Kool-Aid (the poisoned drink —Flavor-Ade — of the 1970s guru Jim Jones in the jungles of Guyana). As columnist Diane Carman pointed out in her Nov. 10 MDP article, we don’t have to be addicted to outrage.
The mesmerism of hysteria is not only destructive, but blinding, as was Jones’ hypnotic influence. The message here is not to allow demagogues to paint the scene for you and be “addicted to outrage”, such as emphasized in the “Let’s Go Brandon” hype.
Wayne Quade
Montrose