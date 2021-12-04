The infrastructure bill comes at a cost
Biden’s administration is in dire straits and they know it. Voters cannot name anything positive this administration has accomplished, so dems are scraping the bottom of the barrel to put a positive spin on their failures.
A prime example is Kevin Kuns’ letters touting all the great free stuff Colorado is supposedly getting in the Democrat’s new “Infrastructure” bill.
Ignore the fact that their entire agenda, including the infrastructure bill, has resulted in the worst inflation in three decades. Biden thinks that spending multi-trillions of dollars, dramatically increasing taxes and increasing the national debt is somehow beneficial to working class Americans.
Inflation doesn’t impact the Bidens or the billionaire who lent them his $30 million estate in Nantucket last week. It affects the single mom trying to make ends meet. Biden didn’t care about that when he destroyed our own oil production and then attempted to blame soaring gas prices on OPEC refusing to increase production.
Per Biden, his next spending boondoggle, which will provide the IRS with an additional $80 billion and 80,000 new IRS agents, will only target those lazy cheating billionaires. Since there are only 630 Americans in the billionaire club, that is 127 new IRS agents per billionaire.
In fact, most of that money would be directed at doubling the number of annual audits of small businesses. His plan is to conduct 1.2 million more audits per year, and about half of those audits would target households making less than $75,000 per year.
The IRS will actually target – not the millionaires or those making six figures – but those who cannot afford lawyers to protect themselves.
Democrats want you to be overjoyed when they provide $2.5 billion dollars of your tax money for charging stations for affluent liberals who can afford electric cars.
They hope voters’ focus will be diverted to all that cool “free” stuff (that your children will have to pay for with the 25% increase in the national debt).
They want you to be distracted from all the real issues affecting this country – problems they have created and they have no solutions for. (Example: Chaos running supreme in Democrat-run cities and California with soaring crime rates due to woke district attorneys.)
Democrats want you to ignore reality and accept the absurdity that they care about hard-working families. “Do not think!” “Just appreciate all this free stuff and get back on the reservation.”
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose