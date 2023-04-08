We are writing to celebrate National Public Health Week, which takes place from April 4 to April 10 this year. The week is an opportunity to recognize the importance of public health and the many contributions that public health professionals make to our San Miguel County community.
Public health is the branch of healthcare that focuses on the health of populations rather than individuals. It is concerned with promoting and protecting the health and well-being of entire communities, rather than just treating individual patients.
Public health includes a wide range of activities aimed at preventing disease and injury, promoting healthy behaviors and lifestyles, and ensuring access to quality healthcare.
This week is a time to acknowledge the tireless efforts of public health professionals who work diligently to protect and promote the health of individuals, families, and communities.
It is especially important to acknowledge their efforts during the challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Public health professionals have been on the front lines of this pandemic, working tirelessly to track the spread of the virus, provide guidance and education to the public, and helped develop and distribute vaccines which greatly lessened the severity of disease and saved many lives.
Throughout National Public Health Week, we should all take a moment to recognize the vital contributions of public health professionals and the important role that they play in promoting a healthy and thriving society. This week provides an opportunity to reflect on how we can support public health efforts in our own lives and communities.
Overall, the goal of a public health department is to improve the health and well-being of the population they serve through education, prevention, and intervention. Let us take this opportunity to show our appreciation and support for San Miguel County public health professionals and the vital work they do each and every day.
Please join us in thanking the San Miguel County public health professionals for their efforts to protect us.
Eileen Barrett; Gregory Craig; Jeffrey Kocher; Joel Lee; Thomas Preston; Elizabeth Regan.
The authors are doctors and/or providers in San Miguel County.
