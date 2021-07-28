A response to Ed Henrie
The most insidious type of disinformation is that used out of context to create a false narrative. Mr. Henrie regularly accuses Democrats of all of the dishonest things being perpetrated by a GOP that has run off the rails of decency.
This is commonly known as “gaslighting” and he excels at it. Recently, he wrote that Democrats “...blatantly lie about everything Biden has done … his actions have been intentionally destructive to the American people.”
Where’s his proof? He ignores the proven 30,000 lies by Trump while in office, who additionally used the presidency to make money off taxpayers, ran up a huge bill for the Secret Service and intentionally divided our country more than anyone since the Civil War.
He asks when “...Democrats will wake up to the Left’s plans for destruction of our representative republic...” while his party passes voter suppression laws and led an insurrection against our Capitol, sacking it for the first time since the war of 1812, in an attempt to steal an election declared the most honest in recent memory by numerous GOP election officials.
He claims Democrats “...demonize the police, their encouragement of BLM and Antifa’s rioting and carnage...”
This is not true. There are a tiny minority that use violence and all Democratic leaders denounced them. The large majority of political violence is perpetrated by right wing militia groups, according to the FBI.
I lost a friend, Special Agent Alan Whicher, in the Oklahoma City bombing. We exercised in the gym every morning before work in the Secret Service; he was a decent family man.
Fact: The Montrose Democrats in 2018 ran a successful campaign to increase police funding.
Mr. Henrie does severe damage to honest dialogue by spreading untrue statements designed to create division. What our country needs is leaders who work together to solve problems of the 21st century, not demagogues who stoke anger and division to whip up support for their own elections.
David Congour
Montrose, CO
