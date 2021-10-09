School board elections generating more interest
Three candidates for county school board who are running as the “conservative choice” are generating additional interest from voters. Dawn Schieldt and Andrew Neal describe themselves as Christian conservatives while Cortney Loyd emphasizes freedom from government overreach. I’m sure these folks are fine citizens of our county, but they may also pose some risks as well.
What are these risks?
First, Christian conservatives have long complained that the courts have removed God from the classroom and they want to put Him back. If elected, will the new board members try to do this in violation of the many court decisions? How the omnipotent creator of the universe could be pushed around by a mere court is not explained, but that’s religion for you.
Next, Christian conservatives hate the theory of evolution since it makes chimps our cousins. However, someone joked that in view of all the horrible things that humans have done, the chimps don’t want to be related to us in any way. Will the new board members pressure teachers to stop teaching evolution?
Finally, they absolutely despise sex education in the schools because it’s the parents’ responsibility to avoid explaining this.
Joking aside, the risks of electing conservative board members are very real, as illustrated in the Dover, Pennsylvania “monkey trial” in 2005. In the Kitzmiller v. Dover Area School District case, a newly elected slate of very religious board members passed a requirement that “intelligent design” be taught alongside Darwin’s theory.
This was challenged in federal court by non-religious parents (“power back to the parents!”) who argued that intelligent design is religion, not science. They won, the school board had to cough up a million dollars in legal fees and the judge reprimanded the Christian witnesses for lying on the witness stand! I’m sure we don’t want this kind of division and discord here.
I believe the Christian conservative slate should be honest with the voters and tell us in more detail if they have a religious agenda: do they want Bibles handed out in the schools, prayers during football games, pastors giving talks to students, prayers to start school board meetings?
After all, honesty is supposed to be the greatest Christian virtue.
Al Read
Montrose
The right to choose your future
About a decade ago, I had a client who asked me if I would sign a petition from his church. I asked him what the petition was for. He said it was an anti-abortion petition.
I asked him, “When was the last time you were pregnant?”
He said his wife had two babies. I asked him again, “When was the last time you were pregnant?” He said his daughters had, so I asked him one more time, with emphasis, “When was the last time you were pregnant?”
He said nothing. I told him that I would not sign his petition, as he nor any man would ever have to make that decision. Regardless of his opinion or my opinion about abortion, a man will never be in the position to make such a decision.
Fast forward to now. The Texas State legislature has passed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion bills in the nation. Since its inception, Texas has had 5,444 male legislators. They have had 179 female legislators. The current make up is 132 men (87 R/45 D) and 48 women (13 R/35 D).
114 are over 50 years old (The Texas Tribune)—not ideally considered child bearing age, with the senate averaging over 60 years old. Question: What right do these men have to craft abortion or any other birthing laws, as they will never give birth to a baby?
Here’s how much Texas really cares about kids and women: They rank 50th for insured women; 49th for prenatal care; 34th for baby wellness checks; 44th in school funding per child; 41st in child hunger (Politifact). Like most anti-abortion states, they pretend to love the fetus but the baby/child /mother is on its own.
Perhaps the Texas GOP should focus its energy on funding schools, feeding kids, child and female health care, climate change, discrimination and poverty instead of removing a woman’s right to make a decision that will affect her for the rest of her life.
I guess you can’t get elected in Texas with that platform. Build Back Better could be a good start.
Craig S. Chisesi
Rifle
